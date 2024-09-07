UP: Probe ordered after principal expels student over non-veg food

A probe has been initiated in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, following allegations that a seven-year-old Muslim boy was harassed and expelled from a private school for allegedly bringing non-vegetarian food.

The incident came to light after a video surfaced, depicting a heated exchange between the boy’s mother, Sabra Saifi and the school principal.

In the video, the school principal, Avnish Sharma, made controversial remarks in defence of the expulsion, claiming the child talked about “destroying our temples and killing Hindus.” The principal also threatened to call the police and demanded that the family send a male member of the household to discuss the matter further.

The student’s mother, Sabra Saifi, alleged that her child had been a victim of anti-Muslim hatred and was locked in a room alone for several hours. She further stated that her son had complained of Hindu-Muslim discussions among students for the past three months, but the principal countered by accusing the mother of instilling such ideas in her child.

Following the viral video which sparked widespread outrage, a group of Muslims submitted a memorandum to the sub-divisional magistrate demanding a fair probe into the matter, immediate arrest of the principal of the school and cancellation of the school’s recognition. The letter also addressed to Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan urged him to ensure swift and strict action.

Congressman Dr Meraj Hussain met the student’s mother and assured the family of legal assistance. In response to the public outcry, the District Inspector of Schools announced that a three-member committee have been formed to investigate the matter, which is expected to submit its report within three days.

However, this is not a separate incident where Muslim students have suffered Islamophobic rhetoric and prejudice in a BJP-ruled state.

On August 25, 2023, a disturbing video surfaced on the internet in which a female teacher was seen encouraging Hindu students to slap a Muslim classmate.

“I have declared jitne bhi Mohammedan bachhe hai…” the teacher can be heard saying while encouraging the students to slap the victim.

When a distressed Muslim student starts crying after getting slapped by his classmates, one after the other, the teacher continues, “Aey kya tum maar rahe ho iske… jor se maaro naa… chalo aur kiska number hai…, (What are you doing… hit harder… who is next?).”



