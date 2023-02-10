MP CM cancels trip to Hyderabad after plane develops snag

Chouhan reached the hangar at the airport here and was waiting in the VIP area to board the plane before being told the snag could not be rectified in time, they informed.

Published: 10th February 2023 4:10 pm IST
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s visit to Telangana capital Hyderabad on Friday had to be cancelled as the plane that was supposed to ferry him developed a technical snag, official sources said.

The chief minister, who was going to Hyderabad to take part in the ‘Samrat Vikramadiyta Utsav’, will now address the event in online mode, these sources said.

