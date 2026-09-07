MP CM Mohan Yadav pitches investment potential in UAE

Dubai: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav began his four-day visit to Dubai with high-level discussions with Indian Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Deepak Mittal and Consul General of India in Dubai and Northern Emirates E. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, focusing on strengthening economic engagement and bilateral ties between Madhya Pradesh and the UAE.

During the meetings on Sunday, September 6, discussions centred on the role of the Indian Mission in promoting greater economic cooperation and facilitating stronger business and investment linkages between Madhya Pradesh and the UAE.

CM Yadav sought the support of the Indian Mission in connecting Madhya Pradesh with UAE Sovereign Wealth Funds, leading corporate groups, business organisations and institutional investors, with the objective of attracting greater investment to the state.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google

The Chief Minister also invited the Ambassador and Consul General to participate in the Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2027, which Madhya Pradesh is preparing to host as a platform to showcase the state’s investment opportunities and engage with global investors.

Also Read One last naan: Indian restaurant Tandoor Tina to close in Dubai

Speaking to reporters, the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister said that discussions with investors should be based on mutual opportunities and benefits, with the state offering significant scope across a wide range of sectors.

“When we engage with investors, it is a two-way dialogue,” he said.

“There is immense scope for all types of investment in Madhya Pradesh. Be it in mining or industry, encompassing heavy industry, MSMEs, and the hospitality sector,” CM Yadav said.

आज दुबई प्रवास के दौरान अरब संसद के स्पीकर आदरणीय मोहम्मद अहमद अल यामाही और अन्य सदस्यों से मुलाकात की।



इस अवसर पर उन्हें निवेशकों के साथ भोपाल में आयोजित होने वाले आगामी GIS 2027 में आमंत्रित किया।#InvestMP #GIS2027 pic.twitter.com/cxnzm2jGuY — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) September 6, 2026

He highlighted Madhya Pradesh’s growing strengths and investment potential in several sectors, including renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, textiles, logistics, advanced manufacturing and urban infrastructure.

The Chief Minister also pointed to the development of a ‘Science City’ in Madhya Pradesh, describing it as another area that could create opportunities for innovation, technology and investment in the state.

He also met Arab Parliament Speaker Mohammed Ahmed Al Yamahi and other members and invited them to the GIS 2027.

The discussions also covered opportunities in food processing and agriculture, with emphasis on strengthening value chains and developing infrastructure that can support the processing, storage, transportation and export of agricultural products.

CM Yadav and the officials also discussed cold chain infrastructure, agricultural logistics and the potential for developing long-term export opportunities, with Madhya Pradesh seeking to leverage its agricultural strengths and improve its connectivity with international markets.

The Chief Minister’s Dubai visit is aimed at expanding Madhya Pradesh’s engagement with international investors and institutions and building stronger economic partnerships with the UAE and other countries ahead of the Global Investors Summit 2027.