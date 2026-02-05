MP: Cow vigilantes attack man, force him to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’

The group of men accused him and his 'jihadi' community of slaughtering cows.

Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 5th February 2026 7:34 pm IST
Muslim man beaten by cow vigilantes in MAdhya Pradesh
Muslim man beaten by cow vigilantes in Madhya Pradesh (Source: X)

A Muslim man was reportedly assaulted, humiliated and forced to chant Jai Shri Ram by cow vigilantes in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri who claimed he slaughtered cows.

A video of the assault was widely shared on social media, showing the man cowering with his hands held together in front of him and surrounded by a group of men laughing and berating him.

They also provocatively used the name Allah.

As they kept hitting him, the group of men asked the Muslim man to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram,’ and when he meekly replied, they raised their voices, urging him to chant louder.

Accusing him and his ‘jihadi’ community of slaughtering cows, an individual said, “They tell each other to only buy from the Muslim vendors, then how do we begin to like these jihadis?”

Joh lagatar gau mata ko katrahe hai (they keep slaughtering our cows), they are jihadis,” one member of the group says and receives laughter.

Such scenes of harassment and public humiliation of Muslim men are no longer isolated, with similar incidents being reported repeatedly, sometimes even multiple times in a single day.

In Odisha, a Muslim vendor was harassed by an angry right-wing aligned mob and forced to chant the religious slogan, Jai Shri Ram. A Hindutva man was seen brandishing a sharp wooden object at the face of the Muslim vendor.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 5th February 2026 7:34 pm IST

