Odisha vendor threatened by Hindutva mob, forced to chant Jai Shri Ram

Odisha is run by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with Mohan Charan Majhi as its Chief Minister.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th February 2026 5:29 pm IST
A Muslim vendor threatened by a right-wing man in Odisha

A Muslim vendor was harassed by an angry right-wing aligned mob and forced to chant the religious slogan, Jai Shri Ram, in Odisha.

A video of the incident emerged on social media platfroms showing a Hindutva man brandashing a sharp wooden object onto the face of the Muslim vendor.

He asked him to chant Jai Shri Ram which the vendor agrees.

The Hindutva man also speaks in an abusing language addressing the Musim man's mother.

