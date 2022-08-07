MP: Dalit assaulted, stripped off clothes to check religious identity

The police, instead of acting against the accused locked the Dalit man in jail.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 7th August 2022 8:06 pm IST

A young Dalit man was brutally assaulted by a mob in Neemrani, an industrial area about 70 km from Khargone district in Madhya Pradesh.

According to a report from ETV Bharat, the young man was beaten up on suspicion of theft. In a video that was recorded at the time of the assault, the mob can be seen brutally stripping the young man’s clothes to check his religious identity, even as he kept shouting he is a Hindu.

The young man was then tied and assaulted again.

MS Education Academy

Moreover, instead of acting against the accused, the Khaltanka police locked up the Dalit man in jail.

Superintendent of Police Dharamveer Singh ordered an inquiry against Khaltanka police outpost in-charge Rajendra Singh Baghel, seeking answers for not taking action on the accused and putting the victim in jail without investigation.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button