MP: Dalit assaulted, stripped off clothes to check religious identity

A young Dalit man was brutally assaulted by a mob in Neemrani, an industrial area about 70 km from Khargone district in Madhya Pradesh.

According to a report from ETV Bharat, the young man was beaten up on suspicion of theft. In a video that was recorded at the time of the assault, the mob can be seen brutally stripping the young man’s clothes to check his religious identity, even as he kept shouting he is a Hindu.

The young man was then tied and assaulted again.

A dalit man was brutally assaulted after he was accused of theft. The mob allegedly pulled down his pants to check his religion as the man kept shouting that he's a Hindu.https://t.co/jZCKWDyoMu pic.twitter.com/OkRLqu32eb — Alishan Jafri (@alishan_jafri) August 7, 2022

Moreover, instead of acting against the accused, the Khaltanka police locked up the Dalit man in jail.

Superintendent of Police Dharamveer Singh ordered an inquiry against Khaltanka police outpost in-charge Rajendra Singh Baghel, seeking answers for not taking action on the accused and putting the victim in jail without investigation.