MP: Dastak News journalist shot dead in front of son

In a tragic act of violence, a 35-year-old journalist working for Dastak News was shot dead from point-blank range in Rajgarh district on Tuesday, September 17. The attack occurred in front of his nine-year-old son, raising grave concerns about the safety of journalists in the region.
According to police, Ali was sitting with his son on a scooty when three assailants approached and opened fire at the journalist. The incident occurred at Hospital Road in Sarangpur, Rajgarh district.
Despite efforts by locals who rushed him to the hospital, Ali was pronounced dead on arrival. This marks the second attack on Ali in the past year.
“We have information about the suspected killers, and they will be caught soon,” said Sarangpur police station in-charge Akanksha Haada.
A case has been registered under section 103 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigations are on.