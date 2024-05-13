Journalist shot dead in UP’s Jaunpur

Jaunpur: Unidentified bike-borne assailants, on Monday morning, shot dead BJP leader and Sudarshan News correspondent Ashutosh Srivastava in Sabharhad market of Kotwali area of Jaunpur district.

According to reports, Ashutosh Srivastava (45) is also a BJP worker. He had gone out on a bike in the morning for campaigning. Around 9 a.m., an unknown bike rider stopped him and four others came and shot him.

Ashutosh was taken to Shahganj Community Health Centre for treatment where the doctors declared him dead.

After the incident, Shahganj MLA Ramesh Singh and other BJP leaders reached there.

Circle Officer Ajit Singh Chauhan said that a case for murder has been registered and the matter is being investigated.

