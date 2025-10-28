MP farmer beaten, run over by BJP member’s Thar over land dispute

A farmer in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district was allegedly crushed to death by a Thar jeep over a land dispute by a local BJP member and his group.

The incident took place on Sunday, October 26, in Ganeshpura village under Fatehgarh police station limits over “six bigha” of agricultural land, an official said.

The victim, Ramswaroop Nagar, 40, was allegedly attacked with sticks, rods, and sharp-edged weapons, after which he was brutally run over by the vehicle, sub-divisional officer of police (SDP) Vivek Asthana told PTI. It is alleged that the BJP Booth Committee President and a former office bearer of the Guna Kisan Morcha, Mahendra Nagar, was behind the wheel.

Ramswaroop’s wife, daughter, and two relatives were also abused when they tried intervening.

The police reported that the attackers misbehaved with the women and tore their clothes. They arrived at the hospital in that state, where Ramswaroop later died from his injuries during treatment.

A case has been registered against fifteen individuals involved in the incident, including Mahendra Nagar, Jitendra Nagar, and three women from their family. They were charged under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), such as murder, conspiracy, assault, and outraging the modesty of women.

Local reports indicate that the Ganeshpura village has lived under the power of the accused BJP member. He has reportedly been grabbing land for years, compelling around 25 farmers to sell their land at throwaway prices and flee the area. Those who resist are either beaten or driven out.

The victim’s daughter’s video has made rounds on social media, where she claimed that the attackers tore her clothes, attacked them, and even fired a bullet in an attempt to threaten them.

Police said the incident triggered anger among villagers and relatives, who demanded strict action against the attackers.

District BJP President Dharmendra Sikarwar confirmed Mahendra’s link to the party to the media. “We have written to senior officials demanding his immediate removal from the BJP. No one is above the law.”

(with inputs from PTI)