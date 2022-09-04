MP gazette notification lists eggs, chicken in meals for juvenile homes; minister says won’t be implemented

Published: 4th September 2022 1:01 pm IST
Bhopal: Ten days after a gazette notification in Madhya Pradesh prescribed serving of eggs and chicken in juvenile shelter homes, MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra said such a thing will not be implemented in the state.

The serving of chicken and eggs is included in the list of meals to be served in juvenile shelter homes of the state in the gazette notification of Madhya Pradesh Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Rules-2002 issued by the state woman and child development department.

It was published on August 25 and is available on the government Printing and Stationary Department’s website.

When reporters asked Mishra about the notification on Sunday, he said, This will not be allowed in Madhya Pradesh. There is confusion on this issue. There is no such proposal pending with the state government and such a thing will not be implemented in the state.”

The notification states that every child care institution shall strictly adhere to the minimum nutritional standard and diet scale suggested as specified below.

In the gazette notification, the food items mentioned in the list include 115 grams of chicken once a week and eggs four days in a week, besides other food items like dal (pulses), rajma, chana, milk and vegetables.

