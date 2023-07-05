MP govt razes house of BJP worker who urinated on tribal man

The authorities in Madhya Pradesh’s Siddhi district on Wednesday evening partially razed the house of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker Pravesh Shukla, who was arrested for allegedly urinating on a tribal man in Kubri village.

Even though the incident occurred last year, a video recently went viral on Twitter, which purportedly showed upper-caste Shukla urinating on a tribal man. Taking cognisance of the matter, police took Shukla into custody on Tuesday evening.

Old incident

Police took action after citizens called for strong measures against the accused. Many tagged chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and questioned his government about its claim of respecting the tribal communities. Notably, Madhya Pradesh will go to polls in November this year.

As per a report on Newslaundry, Deen Dayal Sahu, the person who recorded the video has been receiving death threats since it went viral. The incident occurred near his shop in Kubri village.

“The victim belongs to the Kol community. He had come to my shop for a phone recharge and was sitting on the stairs when Shukla came and started urinating on him. The victim tried to stop him but he didn’t listen. I recorded the video for a few seconds and then tried to stop him, but he didn’t listen,” Sahu was quoted by Newslaundry.

According to reports, Shukla is a BJP worker and a close aide of MLA Kedar Nath Shukla. Sahu alleged that Pravesh Shukla goes around bullying people. “Even the police favour them,” Sahu said.

Accused went ‘missing’

Soon after the video went viral, police reportedly asked the tribal victim to stay quiet. Meanwhile, the accused’s family registered a missing complaint with the police.

“Pravesh did not go missing. In fact, on July 2, I saw him online on Facebook and informed the police. Later, I came to know that the victim was forced to write an affidavit that Pravesh Shukla has not committed any such act and the video was fake,” alleged the person who uploaded the video.

However, SHO Pawan Singh of Bahri Police Station has a different story to tell. “We came to know about the incident on the day the video went viral. We met the tribal victim and asked about the incident. But he is not saying anything against Pravesh Shukla. Perhaps he is under pressure or scared,” the police officer said.

A case under Indian Penal Code sections 294 (obscene acts), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), and provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act has been registered. Police have also invoked the stringent National Security Act against the accused.

Political controversy

The act of Pravesh Shukla, who is said to be associated with the ruling BJP, has given ample opportunity to the Congress to hit out at the saffron party.

As merely five months are left for the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, and the main rivals – BJP and Congress are attempting all possible attempts to woo crucial tribal vote, the issue is turning out to be more political.

The Congress has launched a scathing attack on the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government accusing the latter of atrocities against the tribal.

On Wednesday, MP Congress head Kamal Nath issued a video message stating that the “urinating on tribal” was shocking and disheartening.

Kamal Nath said the incident has humiliated the entire tribal population and has exposed the BJP’s thinking about the downtrodden committee. “My heart is deeply saddened by the incidents of humiliation of the tribal brothers and sisters of Madhya Pradesh. The soul trembles after seeing the video of a BJP leader urinating on a tribal youth in Sidhi district,” Kamal Nath said in a video message.

He further said, “The incident is an attack on tribal identity. This incident is an insult to great men like Tantya Mama and Birsa Munda. This incident is an insult to crores of tribal brothers and sisters of Madhya Pradesh. I warn the Shivraj government to stop giving government protection to the atrocities on the tribal society. The Congress party stands completely with the tribal society and will continue to provide justice to them.”

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said the Sidhi district administration has been directed to take action on illegal properties of Shukla. “The act was inhumane and condemnable and the accused would face stringent action. Bulldozer drive would be initiated against illegal encroachment,” Mishra added