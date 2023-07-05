MP: Man accused of urinating on tribal youth arrested

Bhopal: Police on Wednesday arrested a man accused of urinating on a tribal youth in Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi district, an official said.

On Tuesday, an official from the MP Chief Minister’s Office said a case was registered against the accused, identified as Pravesh Shukla, under Indian Penal Code sections 294 (obscene acts), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), and provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

This is Pravesh Shukla, Alleged BJP member.



He is alleged representative of Sidhi BJP MLA Kedarnath Shukla.



Here he is urinating on a tribal boy in Madhya Pradesh.



Shivraj singh Chauhan is CM of the state.



It’s now to see how much time it will take to bulldoze Pravesh Shukla… pic.twitter.com/FhvKcwwF0G — Dr Nimo Yadav (@niiravmodi) July 4, 2023

Action against the stringent National Security Act was also initiated, he added.

#WATCH | Sidhi viral video: Madhya Pradesh police takes accused Pravesh Shukla into custody. Earlier a case was registered against him under sections 294,504 IPC and SC/ST Act. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/DY3hJCR64O — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2023

The police registered the case after a video showing the man urinating on the youth went viral.

The accused was arrested at around 2 am on Wednesday on the basis of leads. He is being questioned, Additional Superintendent of Police Anjulata Patle said.

“We were searching for him and cops from different police stations around his village were on alert,” the official said.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in a tweet on Tuesday evening said, “A viral video from Sidhi district has come to my notice…I have instructed the administration to arrest the culprit and take the strictest action and also invoke the National Security Act.”