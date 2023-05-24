MP govt to publicly display names of people who bail out drug peddlers: Minister

Indore: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Wednesday announced that the government would disclose the identity of those persons, who bail out drug peddlers, by displaying their names on boards in their localities.

The exercise will begin from Indore, he said.

Talking to reporters here, Mishra said, “During a meeting of police officers with public representatives, it was decided that the names of people who deposit the surety (bail out) for the drug peddlers, will be made public by putting up boards in their localities. The first phase will start from Indore.”

In the next phase of this campaign, displaying the names of the associates of the drug peddlers on such boards will be considered, he said.

Mishra is the minister in-charge of Indore district, where cases of drug-related crimes are being reported.

In the meeting of the District Planning Committee, it has been decided on the proposal of Indore Development Authority that the auditorium being constructed in the city’s Rajendra Nagar area will be named after late singing legend Lata Mangeshkar.

Mangeshkar was born on September 28,1929 in Indore and breathed her last on February 6, 2022 in Mumbai.

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday hit out at the central government, asking that if the government wanted to withdraw the Rs 2,000 currency note, why was it introduced in the first place.

Reacting to the statement, Mishra said, “It is just like asking why a person was born if he had to die.”