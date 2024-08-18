MP: Half-burnt bodies of man, woman tied in chains found

Chhatarpur: The partially burnt bodies of a man and a woman tied in chains were found in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district on Sunday, police said.

The bodies were found in the Siddhan Ki Pahadi area of Lavkush Nagar, some 55 km from the district headquarters, an official said.

Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Naveen Dubey said that after the discovery of the half-burnt bodies of a man and a woman, both aged around 30, cops reached the spot to examine the scene.

The two have been identified as Abhilasha Upadhyay of Lavkush Nagar and Chhotu Misha, a resident of Khaddi village.

Abhilasha had been missing since Saturday and her family lodged a police complaint on Sunday morning, he said.

Chhatarpur’s Superintendent of Police Agam Jain said police and forensic teams have reached the spot and further action will be taken based on facts emerging during the investigation.

Eyewitnesses said the bodies were tied in chains with a lock.

