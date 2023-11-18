MP: Kapil Mishra compares Israel-Palestine conflict with India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Delhi unit vice president Kapil Mishra allegedly made an inflammatory speech on November 10 during election campaigning in Madhya Pradesh, stating that the Hamas sympathisers in India want a repeat of the October 7 attack.

While campaigning for the saffron party on November 10, Mishra spoke about the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict. He compared the October 7 attack by the Hamas militant group with India’s minority situation.

“What is happening in Israel has been happening in India for the last 1400 years. If something like this happens here (India), whose side will they (the Muslim community) be on?” Mishra made a statement.

Mishra then targeted Congress senior leaders for not speaking against ‘love jihad’, a conspiracy theory propagated by Hindu extremists, alleging that Muslim men engage in deceptive courtship to entrap and convert Hindu women.

“Have Congress leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Kamal Nath, Digvijay Singh, Sonia Gandhi ever spoken about love jihad or the PFI (Popular Front of India) or support the Ram Janmabhoomi or the Gyanvapi issue? Have they ever spoken about these issues? I ask this audience, who will they support if they come to power” he asked.

You can watch the full video here.

Elections for 230 Assembly seats were conducted in Madhya Pradesh on November 17. The state recorded 76.22 per cent voter turnout in the single-phase polls, the highest in the last 66 years.

According to the Election Commission’s data, 18 districts recorded more than 80 per cent voter turnout, while the voting percentage in 19 districts was above 75 per cent. Alirajpur district recorded the lowest voter turn at 60.10 per cent.

Counting will take place on December 3 alongside five other states.