MP: Karnataka farmers marching to Delhi detained in Bhopal

According to eyewitnesses, the farmers staged a protest and raised slogans after they were forced to alight from a Delhi-bound train and not allowed to travel further

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Arsalan Nazir  |   Published: 12th February 2024 8:26 pm IST
MP: Karnataka farmers marching to Delhi detained in Bhopal
Police personnel deployed near Singhu border in view of farmers' 'Dilli Chalo' protest march (Credit: PTI Photo)

Bhopal: At least 70 farmers travelling from Karnataka for the ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest march were detained by the government railway police (GRP) at Bhopal railway station in Madhya Pradesh in the wee hours of Monday, an official said.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

According to eyewitnesses, the farmers staged a protest and raised slogans after they were forced to alight from a Delhi-bound train and not allowed to travel further.

The farmers were deboarded from a Sampark Kranti Express train in the early hours of the day and handed over to the district authorities, the official from the GRP said.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
UP: Akhilesh Yadav accuses BJP govt of cheating with farmers

“A total of 70 farmers were detained by the police at Bhopal railway station around 3 am, following which we staged a protest,” farmers leader and Dharwad Zila secretary Parshuram Etingudd told PTI.

The group was travelling to Delhi to take part in the farmers’ agitation, he said.

One of the women protestors also sustained injuries in the police action, Etingudd claimed and alleged that the group was detained in a place outside the railway station and was not provided facilities such as hot water, especially for those having medical issues.

Several farmer associations, mostly from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab, have called for a march on February 13 to demand a law guaranteeing MSP for their produce, one of the conditions they had set when they agreed to withdraw their agitation in 2021.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Arsalan Nazir  |   Published: 12th February 2024 8:26 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button