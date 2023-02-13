MP: Khandwa tense after Hanuman’s idol installed in Muslim house

Bhopal: Forced installation of Hanuman’s idol in a Muslim’s house triggered communal tension in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa district but prompt police action prevented the violence from escalating.

The state is yet to get over the horror it witnessed last year in Khargone.

According to official reports, the incident was reported on Sunday in a residential colony located near Munshi Chowk area in Khandwa, around 360 km from Bhopal.

The situation was under control, police said on Monday. However, a heavy police force was deployed in the area and Section 144 imposed in nearby areas.

At least four police personnel, including a Chief Superintendent of Police and SHO, were reported injured in stone pelting.

Five alleged perpetrators of the incident have been detained so far, and identification of more was under way, police said on Monday.

“On Sunday, around 8.30 p.m, a group of people barged into the house, installed Hanuman’s idol and chanted mantras. This led to people from both communities gathering outside the house. Both sides pelted stones at each other, but police jumped into action and dispersed the crowd,” a senior police official told IANS on Monday.

As per the police, the house where the incident took place belonged to one Ganesh Jadhav, which was recently sold to a Muslim, Shaikh Asagar.

The agitated people even attacked the police who arrived to control the situation, prompting them to use tear gas to disperse the crowd.

“Three cases under different IPC Sections pertaining to house-trespassing, attempt to murder and rioting lodged and as many as five persons have been detained so far. The prime accused in the entire incident is a self-styled Hindu leader Ravi Awhad,” police officials said.

Notably, last year (on April 10, 2022), a communal clash had broken out in Khandwa’s bordering district – Khargone.