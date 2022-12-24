MP: ‘Lover’ stomps woman’s face repeatedly for asking him to marry her

A video has gone viral on the internet where a woman can be seen brutally assaulted by her lover after she requested him to marry her.

The incident took place in Rewa district in Madhya Pradesh. The video was taken by onlookers who did not come forward to help her as her ‘lover’ repeatedly stomped her face in anger when asked about marriage.

The man is seen asking one of the onlookers taking the video to stop recording. After that, he slaps her hard on her face and then throws her on the ground before pounding her face with his shoes until she faints.

The Rewa police have taken a suo moto cognizance of the incident and registered a case against the unknown young man. Efforts are on to identify the young woman also.

The following video contains content that can be harmful or traumatizing to some audiences. Viewers’ discretion is warned.