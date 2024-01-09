MP: Malls in Indore told to install Ram Temple replicas or face action

He also warned the owners by stating that "if anyone dares not to cooperate in Rammay Utsav without any reason, the citizens of Indore will teach them a lesson."

Ram Temple
Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav (Screengrab)

Ahead of the inauguration of Ram Temple on January 22, Indore mayor has allegedly threatened the restaurants and malls owners of dire consequences if they don’t install replicas of Ram Temple.

According to reports, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav made a controversial statement during a media briefing. He said that if malls and restaurants could install an X-mas tree or a Santa Claus on Christmas, how come they have any objection to installing a replica of the Ram Temple on the day of its inauguration?

“It is the work of Ram Ji. It’s the work of Ram Rajya, and I refuse to think that anybody should have any objection to installing the replicas,” mayor Bharghav added.

Meanwhile, the statement received mixed reactions from the public and netizens. One user wrote that the mayor has “hit the hammer at the right place.” While the other wrote, “No one should be forced to place any Santa Claus or any Ram temple replica.” Another user called the statement as an element of ‘Dictatorship.’

