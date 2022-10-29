MP: Maulvi arrested for molesting minor in Khandwa

Moghat police station in-charge Ishwar Singh Chouhan said that acting on the complaint, the police registered a case into the matter under section 354 of IPC and POCSO act.

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International|   Published: 29th October 2022 10:42 am IST
MP: Maulvi arrested for molesting minor in Khandwa
[Representational photo]

Khandwa: A maulvi was arrested for allegedly molesting a 5-year-old girl at a madrasa located in Zakaria Masjid of Khanshawali, in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa district, an official said on Friday.
The incident came to the fore after the victim felt chest pain.

One of the relatives of the victim told media persons that when the girl felt the pain, the family members asked her about what happened. Following this, she informed her family members about the matter that the maulvi who teaches in the madrasa inside the mosque used to molest her.

Also Read
Karnataka man held for bursting sky shot crackers from moving car

After that, the family members immediately rushed to the Moghat police station and lodged a complaint against the accused Maulvi.

MS Education Academy

Moghat police station in-charge Ishwar Singh Chouhan said that acting on the complaint, the police registered a case into the matter under section 354 of IPC and POCSO act.

The police arrested the accused, Maulvi Abdul Samad and presented before the court, Chouhan added.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button