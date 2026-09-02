MP: Medina Masjid partially bulldozed for road widening

Shahid Khan of the mosque committee said the mosque has existed for around 100 to 150 years.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Media Masjid in Ujjain partially demolished
Medina Masjid in Ujjain partially demolished

Ujjain: Municipal corporation authorities demolished a portion of Medina Masjid in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district on Tuesday, September 1, as part of the KD Gate road-widening project.

Visuals from the location show heavy machinery, JCB bulldozers deployed to demolish parts of the nearly 150-year-old mosque. Additional Municipal Commissioner (Simhastha) Santosh Tagore said the mosque was in the area reserved for road widening and was being demolished through mutual coordination.

Jamiatul Quraish Qassaban Masjid situated on the KD Road also faced partial demolition during the operation.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

As the demolition began, the Muslim community protested, leading to heated arguments with the police. Several police personnel were deployed to prevent further escalation. Individuals associated with Medina Masjid and Jamiatul Quraish Qassaban Masjid reached the site and expressed their concerns to the administration. However, the partial demolition continued.

Throughout the demolition drive, several Municipal Corporation officials, employees and police personnel remained deployed at the site.

Medina Masjid committee member Shahid Khan said the religious site has existed for 100 to 150 years. He said community members had to give up parts of their shops to cooperate with the road-widening project.

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Ujjain Shahar Qazi Khaliq-ur-Rahman informed that the issue would be discussed in a meeting with the administration.

According to local media, the KD Road widening project is likely to continue as part of preparations for Ujjain’s Simhastha Mela, 2028.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hate Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button