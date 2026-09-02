MP: Medina Masjid partially bulldozed for road widening

Ujjain: Municipal corporation authorities demolished a portion of Medina Masjid in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district on Tuesday, September 1, as part of the KD Gate road-widening project.

Visuals from the location show heavy machinery, JCB bulldozers deployed to demolish parts of the nearly 150-year-old mosque. Additional Municipal Commissioner (Simhastha) Santosh Tagore said the mosque was in the area reserved for road widening and was being demolished through mutual coordination.

Jamiatul Quraish Qassaban Masjid situated on the KD Road also faced partial demolition during the operation.

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Municipal corporation authorities bulldozed a portion of Medina Masjid in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district on Tuesday, September 1, as part of the KD Gate road-widening project. pic.twitter.com/PHnQlEWM3s — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 2, 2026

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As the demolition began, the Muslim community protested, leading to heated arguments with the police. Several police personnel were deployed to prevent further escalation. Individuals associated with Medina Masjid and Jamiatul Quraish Qassaban Masjid reached the site and expressed their concerns to the administration. However, the partial demolition continued.

Throughout the demolition drive, several Municipal Corporation officials, employees and police personnel remained deployed at the site.

Medina Masjid committee member Shahid Khan said the religious site has existed for 100 to 150 years. He said community members had to give up parts of their shops to cooperate with the road-widening project.

Ujjain Shahar Qazi Khaliq-ur-Rahman informed that the issue would be discussed in a meeting with the administration.

According to local media, the KD Road widening project is likely to continue as part of preparations for Ujjain’s Simhastha Mela, 2028.