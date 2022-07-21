MP minister slams Digvijaya Singh for his remark on NSA Doval’s son

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra on Wednesday attacked veteran Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh, calling him a ‘sympathiser’ of controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik who is banned in India.

Mishra said Digvijaya Singh, who called Zakir Naik a ‘peacemaker’ will only question Ajit Doval. “Such leaders are popular for such statements and they are getting lessons despite getting results.” Mishra made the remarks in response to a question posed by Digvijaya Singh to Ajit Doval.

Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday questioned on social media the citizenship of Doval’s son. In a tweet, he alleged that Doval’s son Vivek is a British citizen, running his company with a Pakistani.

“Ajit Doval’s son Vivek Doval is a British national, lives in Singapore and runs a company in the Cayman Islands with a Pakistani partner. Ajit Doval ji this allegation is being levelled at you. You have been a capable police officer and we have no doubt about your patriotism but you should deny such reports,” Digvijaya tweeted on Tuesday.

Earlier in March this year, the Union government informed a UAPA tribunal that Islamist preacher Zakir Naik, “despite leaving for Malaysia in 2016,” continues to reach out to his followers promoting hatred and ill-will between different religious communities, forcible conversion of youth to Islam and make derogatory statements against Hindus, Hindu Gods and other religions.

In November 2021, the Ministry of Home Affairs extended the ban on Naik’s NGO — the Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) — for another five years. The IRF was first declared an unlawful association in 2016 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) after a terror attack in Bangladesh.