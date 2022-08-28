MP: Muslim man-Dalit woman allegedly elope, Bajrang Dal ‘protests’

The family members of the Muslim man were attacked. A mosque was also vandalized.

Published: 28th August 2022 6:40 pm IST
Angry Bajrang Dal workers protesting in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh on Sunday (Screengrab: Twitter)

Dewas: Members of the Bajrang Dal raised slogans on Saturday against a Muslim family whose 20-year-old son allegedly eloped with a 19-year-old Dalit woman in a village in Dewas district, Madhya Pradesh.

Raising slogans such as, “Jab katwe kaate jayenge, Ram naam chilayenge.” (When these circumcised Muslims will be chopped, then we will chant lord Ram’s name), the Hindu right-wing workers threw stones and attacked some of the Muslim family members.

Apart from this, they also vandalized the mosque and created a ruckus, following which villagers called for an immediate bandh.

Sub Divisional Magistrate Shobharam Solanki said based on a complaint filed by the women’s brother Ritik Verma, a case was registered against the Muslim man under Indian Penal Code Section 365 (abduction) and relevant provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The police also registered a case of vandalism against unidentified persons following a complaint filed by the accused man’s family, he said.

Heavy security has been deployed in the village where the situation is currently peaceful, Solanki said.

(With inputs from PTI)

