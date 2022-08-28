MP: Muslim man-Dalit woman allegedly elope, Bajrang Dal ‘protests’

Dewas: Members of the Bajrang Dal raised slogans on Saturday against a Muslim family whose 20-year-old son allegedly eloped with a 19-year-old Dalit woman in a village in Dewas district, Madhya Pradesh.

The slogans "Jab katwe kaate jayenge, Ram naam chilayenge."(When these circumcised Muslims will be chopped, they will cry lord Ram's name.) are being raised in Dewas, MP when a Hindu-Muslim couple ran away, mob pelts stones at the boy's house also beats up the family members. pic.twitter.com/cpXJTLx2HY — Ahmed Khabeer احمد خبیر (@AhmedKhabeer_) August 28, 2022

Raising slogans such as, “Jab katwe kaate jayenge, Ram naam chilayenge.” (When these circumcised Muslims will be chopped, then we will chant lord Ram’s name), the Hindu right-wing workers threw stones and attacked some of the Muslim family members.

Apart from this, they also vandalized the mosque and created a ruckus, following which villagers called for an immediate bandh.

In Dewas, Madhya Pradesh, "Hindu girl married a Muslim boy, Hindutva organizations vandalized the mosque in protest" and created a ruckus. Amidst the commotion, everyone had entered the mosque. pic.twitter.com/75z1rEi9e5 — The Muslim News (@TheMuslimNewss) August 27, 2022

Sub Divisional Magistrate Shobharam Solanki said based on a complaint filed by the women’s brother Ritik Verma, a case was registered against the Muslim man under Indian Penal Code Section 365 (abduction) and relevant provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The police also registered a case of vandalism against unidentified persons following a complaint filed by the accused man’s family, he said.

Heavy security has been deployed in the village where the situation is currently peaceful, Solanki said.

(With inputs from PTI)