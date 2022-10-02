MP: Muslim shopkeepers forced to remove stalls from Indore temple

As the anti-Muslim sentiment grows in Madhya Pradesh, a few Muslim shopkeepers on Saturday were forced to remove stalls from a Hindu temple premises.

The incident occurred at Indore’s Bijasan temple where members of a right-wing group, Hindu Jagaran Manch began checking the IDs of the shopkeepers. Upon coming across a Muslim they forced him to remove his stall.

Also Read Video: Plastic bottle hurled towards Kejriwal at Navratri event in Gujarat

A video shared on Twitter shows the members of the Manch asking the shopkeeper to wind up his belongings and leave. A woman from the group asked the man his name to which he answers “Mohammed Saleem.”

Upon noticing him, the group forces Saleem and other Muslim shopkeepers to leave the temple premises.