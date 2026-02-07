MP Pappu Yadav sent to two-day judicial custody in 1995 case

Patna: Independent MP Rajesh Ranjan, popularly known as Pappu Yadav, was sent to two-day judicial custody by a court in Patna on Saturday, February 7, after he was arrested in connection with a case dating back to 1995.

The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court said his bail plea will be heard on Monday, and till then, he will be kept at Patna Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

Yadav was arrested on Friday night at his residence in Mandiri after a warrant was issued against him by the MP/MLA court in connection with a case lodged under Section 467 (forgery of documents) of the IPC.

Yadav, who represents the Purnea Lok Sabha constituency, initially refused to accompany the police team, claiming they were carrying a warrant for the attachment of property but not for his arrest. He was, however, later taken into custody.

Advocate Shivnandan Bharti, who appeared in the court for Yadav, said, “He has been taken into judicial custody. However, instead of being sent to jail, it was ordered that he be kept at PMCH for treatment because his health is not good.”

Following the court’s order, Yadav was taken to PMCH, and then to Beur jail in the state capital for physical counting, from where he would be transported back to PMCH.

The advocate claimed that Yadav had voluntarily offered himself for arrest, but a “false case has been filed against him for obstructing the police’s work”.

“His bail was cancelled in July 2025. A non-bailable warrant has been out for him since then. If the police wanted, they could have arrested him that very day, but they didn’t. They were waiting for an opportunity, and they arrested him now because he was raising critical issues in Bihar,” Bharti claimed.

Yadav has been quite vocal in criticising the government for its handling of Jehanabad NEET aspirant death case.

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, posted on X, “Our colleague Pappu Yadav has stood firmly as a voice seeking justice for the daughter (deceased NEET aspirant). His arrest reflects political vendetta and is a sign that any voice seeking accountability from the government will be suppressed.”

पटना में NEET की आकांक्षी छात्रा की संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में हुई मौत और उसके बाद की पूरी कार्रवाई ने एक बार फिर सिस्टम की गहरी सड़ांध को उजागर कर दिया है।



पीड़ित परिवार ने जब निष्पक्ष जाँच और न्याय की माँग की, तो वही पुराना भाजपा-NDA मॉडल सामने आ गया – केस को भटकाओ, परिजनों को… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 7, 2026

On Pappu Yadav’s arrest, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha told reporters here that “there should be the rule of law”.

“It is the government’s resolve that no one should be treated unfairly,” he said.

Bihar minister Shrawon Kumar said, “No one is above law… The police is doing its work.”