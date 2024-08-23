MP police parade youth for pelting stones during protest

Hyderabad: The Madhya Pradesh (MP) police on Friday, August 23, paraded Muslim youth and made them say, “Police hamara baap hai. Apraadh karna paap hai” in public view.

In a video circulating on social media, a number of people, all Muslims are seen being accompanied by the police and chanting the slogan while traders in the market stood by and recorded the incident.

The incident occurred in the Chhatarpur district of MP where a Muslim Congress leader’s residence was bulldozed over a protest. The agitation was fueled by derogatory remarks on Prophet Mohammed made by Ramgiri Maharaj in Nashik, Maharashtra last week.

Following the demolition of the Muslim leader's house and the destruction of his cars in MP's Chhatarpur, the police paraded other Muslims in full public view with the slogan "Police Hamara Baap Hai, Apradh Karna Paap Hai". They were accused of pelting stones during protests. pic.twitter.com/8z3JUTC3SR — Waquar Hasan (@WaqarHasan1231) August 23, 2024

The protesters demanded an FIR against the seer. The agitation turned violent and people began pelting stones at the Kotwali police station after being denied entry. It caused injuries to four police personnel. Following the protest, the Chhatarpur district administration demolished the residence of the leader identified as Haji Shehzad Ali, former district president of the Congress.

The administration also demolished properties belonging to Shehzad’s brother and councilor Azad Ali and a few other accused. As per a report by The Hindu, over 150 protesters were booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS) including 109, 196, 197(1), 299, among others.

Addressing the demolition of Ali’s residence, the district collector stated that action was taken as part of an anti-encroachment drive and a prior notice had been served to Ali. It is to be noted that the accused has been absconding.

An FIR was registered in Pune against Hindu religious leader Ramgiri Maharaj over his alleged objectionable remarks against Prophet Muhammad and Islam, police said on Wednesday.

“We have registered a complaint under sections under BNS section 302 (uttering words with intent to wound religious feelings), 192 (provocation with intent to cause riot) and others,” the official said.

Multiple FIRs have already been registered against the Hindu seer in various cities across Maharashtra.

Maharaj allegedly commented on Islam and Prophet Mohammad during a religious event in Nashik district, police had said.

(With inputs from PTI)