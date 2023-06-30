MP Polls: Nadda to address rally in Khargone on Friday

Bhopal: BJP President J.P. Nadda will visit poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on Friday, and address a gathering of booth-level workers in Khargone, state BJP chief V.D. Sharma said on Thursday.

It will be the second visit of Nadda to Madhya Pradesh in a week after June 26, a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the state capital.

Sharma said the party will organise a road show in Khargone to welcome Nadda.

“During his visit to Khargone, J.P. Nadda will address the booth-level workers. We have also prepared for a road show to welcome him,” Sharma said.

With Assembly elections scheduled in Madhya Pradesh later this year, both the BJP and the Congress have sounded the poll bugle.

State Congress chief Kamal Nath had said last week that the detailed programme of the party’s star campaigners, including Rahul Gandhi Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, is being prepared