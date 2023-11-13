MP polls: People will vote keeping their future in mind, says Kamal Nath

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath said the people have to decide whether they want to elect the government which ruined the future of crores of youths or the party that is committed to bring development.

He said the people will vote keeping their future in mind.

The Congress leader said, “What the BJP has done in the last 18 years of rule in Madhya Pradesh is very clear and much visible. The BJP has made the state fully corrupt and ruined the future of youths. Now, it’s up to the people to decide whom they elect. Whether they want to continue with the corrupt system or want to change,” he added.

Addressing a poll rally in the Pipariya Assembly constituency of Narmadapuram district, the Congress leader said he believed in building relationships with the people in every segment of state. “I do not believe in making announcements like Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. I believe in relationships with people,” he added.

Meanwhile, he reiterated that people of Madhya Pradesh will bid farewell to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan after the upcoming state polls, but Chouhan will not be jobless as he is a “good actor”.

“Shivraj Singh will not be jobless, though he would not be the chief minister. He is a good actor and will go to Mumbai to pursue an acting career there and bring glory to Madhya Pradesh,” he said.

He further stated that the people should understand the intention of Chouhan, whose ‘announcement machine’ is running at double the speed. “Only four days are left for the state BJP government, which is run by police, money and administration,” he added.