MP: Rahul greeted with ‘Modi-Modi’ chants; meets sloganeering BJP men

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th March 2024 3:22 pm IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses supporters during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Shajapur, Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday (PTI Photo)

Shajapur: The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi was greeted with chants of “Modi-Modi” when it was passing through Shajapur city in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, March 5, prompting the Congress leader to stop his convoy and meet the BJP workers who raised the slogans.

Gandhi was also seen blowing a flying kiss to the BJP workers from his vehicle before it moved forward.

His yatra entered the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled Madhya Pradesh on Saturday afternoon. While it was passing through Shajapur, a group of BJP workers led by corporator Mukesh Dubey were seen raising slogans of “Modi-Modi” in praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on A B Road.

Seeing them, Gandhi asked the vehicle to be stopped near them. The former Congress chief disembarked from the vehicle and met them. While he was meeting them, the BJP workers raised “Jai Shri Ram” slogans.

After meeting the BJP workers and shaking hands with them, Gandhi returned to his vehicle. Sitting in the vehicle, he waved at the group of BJP workers and was seen blowing a flying kiss to them before the vehicle moved forward.

Talking to PTI later, BJP corporator Dubey, who represents ward number 28 of Shajapur Municipal Council, said Gandhi came down from the vehicle when they raised ‘Modi-Modi’ and ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans. “I told Gandhi that you are welcome,” he said, adding that he also handed over the potatoes to the Congress leader.

Gandhi’s yatra is scheduled to reach Ujjain later in the day.

