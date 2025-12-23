MP: Social media influencer among 4 held for killing man over argument

Indore: Police in Madhya Pradesh’ Indore on Tuesday arrested four persons in their 20s, including a woman claiming to be a social media influencer and her boyfriend, for the murder of a 25-year-old man, an official said.

The victim, Yash Bhand, was stabbed to death near a milk parlour in the Annapurna area of Indore during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Anand Kaladgi told reporters.

A few hours later, four persons, identified as Charu Thakur, Rohit Chauhan, Priyanshu Sahu and Ishwar Thakur, all in their 20s, were arrested in connection with the incident, he said.

Charu Thakur, a woman who claims to be a social media influencer, has over 50,000 followers on Instagram.

“Bhand had recently made an inappropriate comment about this young woman living in his neighbourhood, which infuriated her. The young woman’s boyfriend, Rohit Chauhan, and two of his friends also got involved in the dispute. As the war of words between them escalated, they called Bhand over for a conversation and stabbed him to death,” Kaladgi said.

After the murder, the four accused fled in a car and were planning to hide at a pilgrimage site in Rajasthan, the DCP said.

“Our team chased the car for three hours, intercepted it in Ujjain district, and arrested all four accused,” he said.

According to the police official, the social media accounts of Charu Thakur, accused in the murder case, are also being investigated.