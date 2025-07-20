MP villagers attack forest officers during action against encroachers

Katni: A team of forest personnel were attacked by villagers while dealing with encroachers on forest land in Madhya Pradesh’s Katni district, police said on Sunday.

Two deputy rangers and three forest guards were injured in the attack that occurred in Biharia village under the Dhimarkheda forest range, about 80 km from the district headquarters, on Friday, officials said.

Ranger Ajay Mishra said that the team was attacked while responding to reports about people from outside the district ploughing forest land with bullocks, with the support of local villagers.

He said the forest team, led by Deputy Ranger RK Mishra, was assaulted by encroachers, injuring five personnel.

The police have registered a case against five persons under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, said Mohammed Shahid Khan, station house officer of Dhimarkheda police station.

“The matter is being investigated. Action will be taken against all those involved in the attack,” Khan said.