MP woman tonsured, paraded over infidelity; 4 arrested

Jhabua: A 32-year-old woman was publicly tonsured and forced to carry her husband on her shoulders around the village as a punishment for an extramarital affair in the tribal-dominated Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

Four people were arrested after videos of the incident surfaced on social media, said an official.

Case registered

“This incident occurred on the night of April 12 in a village under Kakanwani police station area. We have registered a case against 10 people and arrested four persons including the victim’s husband,” said Additional Superintendent of Police Pratipal Singh Mahobia.

Those who shot the videos and circulated them on social media will also be made accused, he told PTI.

The woman was married 12 years ago and has two sons. She left her husband of her own will and went with her lover due to the constant harassment and beatings from her father-in-law, she told police.

Subsequently, members of the woman’s community held a meeting and ordered her to return to her husband.

When she returned, she was abused, her clothes were torn, her head was shaved, and she was forced to carry her husband on her shoulders around the village, she said in the complaint.

Further probe is underway.