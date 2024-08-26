Mr. Faisu collaborates with Salman Khan’s nephew for a rap song

Mumbai: In a fun and surprising twist for music lovers, social media star Mr. Faisu has partnered with Ayaan Agnihotri, who is the nephew of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, for a new rap song. This collaboration brings together Faisu’s huge online following and Ayaan’s fresh musical talent, making everyone excited about the upcoming Instagram video.

Mr. Faisu, also known as Faisal Shaikh, is famous for his entertaining social media posts. Now, he’s trying something new by working with Ayaan Agnihotri, a rising star in the music world and Salman Khan’s nephew. This project blends Faisu’s online popularity with Ayaan’s music skills, promising something special for fans of both.

The new rap song, called “Party Fever,” features the singing talent of Payal Dev and the cool rap style of Ayaan Agnihotri. With Mr. Faisu’s charm, Ayaan’s catchy rap, and a special appearance by Salman Khan, this song is set to be a big hit.

“Party Fever” – A Song That Will Get You Moving

“Party Fever” is an upbeat and lively song that combines the talents of its creators. Payal Dev, who sings and composed the song, brings energy to every note. Ayaan Agnihotri adds his own style with his rapping, making the song modern and fresh. The music, produced by Aditya Dev, ensures the track is perfect for dancing and having fun.

Salman Khan adds his star power to the mix, making the song even more exciting. Ayaan’s rap, full of confidence and style, works perfectly with Payal’s singing, creating a track that’s sure to be a favorite at parties.