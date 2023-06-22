Mr Faisu Vs Divyanka: KKK 13 contestants divided into 2 teams

KKK 13 makers have introduced an unexpected twist by bringing in two popular faces of KKK, Divyanka Tripathi and Faisal Shaikh, as challengers

Published: 22nd June 2023 6:06 pm IST
Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 challengers Faisal Shaikh and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (Instagram)

Mumbai: The anticipation surrounding Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 has reached fever pitch as the show prepares for its grand finale leg shoot in Cape Town, South Africa. The show is set to premiere on television on July 15. According to sources, the season has got its top 8 khiladis.

Team Faisal Shaikh vs Team Divyanka Tripathi – Clash of Titans Begins

Adding another layer of excitement, the makers have introduced an unexpected twist by bringing in two popular faces of KKK, Divyanka Tripathi and Faisal Shaikh, as challengers. As the competition intensifies, the contestants have been divided into two teams.

Team Faisal Shaikh

  • Sheezan Khan
  • Dino James
  • Rashmeet Kaur
  • Soundous Moufakir

Team Divyanka Tripathi

  • Archana Gautam
  • Arjit Taneja
  • Shiv Thakare
  • Aishwarya Banerjee.

With this thrilling development, the curiosity surrounding the show has been increased and viewers can’t wait to watch all this fierce battle on TV.

What’s your take on Faisu Vs Divyanka in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on KKK 13.

