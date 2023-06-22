Mr Faisu Vs Divyanka: KKK 13 contestants divided into 2 teams

Mumbai: The anticipation surrounding Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 has reached fever pitch as the show prepares for its grand finale leg shoot in Cape Town, South Africa. The show is set to premiere on television on July 15. According to sources, the season has got its top 8 khiladis.

Team Faisal Shaikh vs Team Divyanka Tripathi – Clash of Titans Begins

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Faisal Shaikh (Instagram) Divyanka Tripathi (Instagram)

Adding another layer of excitement, the makers have introduced an unexpected twist by bringing in two popular faces of KKK, Divyanka Tripathi and Faisal Shaikh, as challengers. As the competition intensifies, the contestants have been divided into two teams.

Team Faisal Shaikh

Sheezan Khan

Dino James

Rashmeet Kaur

Soundous Moufakir

Team Divyanka Tripathi

Archana Gautam

Arjit Taneja

Shiv Thakare

Aishwarya Banerjee.

With this thrilling development, the curiosity surrounding the show has been increased and viewers can’t wait to watch all this fierce battle on TV.

