MRPS chief calls on Madiga youth to fight for SC sub classification right

Hyderabad: Manda Krishna Madiga, the founding president of the Madiga Reservation Porata Samiti (MRPS), emphasized the long-standing struggle for Scheduled Caste (SC) classification during a meeting in Alwal on Thursday, December 26.

He stated that for 30 years, they have fought tirelessly for this cause and noted a historic Supreme Court ruling affirming that states have the authority to classify SCs.

During the meeting, he accused some individuals from the Mala community of attempting to thwart the SC classification by engaging in “conspiracies.”

He announced plans for a large-scale event to counter these conspiracies, calling on Madiga youth to participate en masse.

The meeting aims to rally support for the SC classification and highlight the community’s struggle for justice and recognition.

He remarked that “the long-awaited victory from their relentless efforts is now at hand, despite facing opposition.”

He urged community members to unite and make their voices heard through this upcoming event, which he believes will turn the tide against those opposing SC classification.