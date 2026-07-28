Mumbai: Actress Mrunal Thakur has once again found herself at the centre of dating speculation. Months after being linked to actor Dhanush, the Sita Ramam star is now making headlines over rumours involving young Indian cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal, after a video of the two at a Mumbai cafe went viral on social media.

The buzz began after Mrunal and Yashasvi were spotted at Boojee Cafe in Bandra West. In the now-viral clip, 24-year-old Yashasvi is seen leaving the cafe while 33-year-old Mrunal remains inside. Although the two were not seen together in the video, their presence at the same venue was enough to spark speculation among fans. Watch the video below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DbQlHwAIY1X

Soon after the clip surfaced online, social media was flooded with reactions. While many fans wondered if the two were dating, others pointed out that the video only confirmed they were at the same location. Several users also speculated that the meeting could have been for an advertisement shoot rather than a personal outing. Some even highlighted the 11-year age gap between the actress and the cricketer.

So far, neither Mrunal Thakur nor Yashasvi Jaiswal has addressed the rumours.

About Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush

Interestingly, this is not the first time Mrunal has been linked to someone. Earlier this year, she was the subject of dating and marriage rumours involving actor Dhanush. However, both the actors and sources close to them dismissed the reports, calling them baseless.

On the work front, Mrunal Thakur was last seen in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai and continues to be one of the busiest actresses, with several projects in the pipeline.

More about Yashasvi Jaiswal

Meanwhile, Yashasvi Jaiswal has emerged as one of India’s brightest young cricket stars. Since making his international debut in 2023 with a century against the West Indies, the left-handed batter has cemented his place across formats. Representing Mumbai in domestic cricket and Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, Yashasvi was last seen in India’s ODI series against Afghanistan and is expected to return for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka.