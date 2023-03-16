Mrunal Thakur buys new home in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur has a history of grabbing attention for her standout on-screen performances. However, the latest rumor surrounding the actress is not about her movies but rather about her allegedly new home in the busy city of Hyderabad.

Mrunal Thakur, a rising star in the south Indian film industry, is said to have bought a new abode in Hyderabad, according to reports. Fans are eagerly awaiting news of this exciting development, even though there hasn’t been any official confirmation from the actress herself.

It is obvious that Mrunal Thakur is committed to developing her career in the south Indian film industry if the rumors about her purported new home in Hyderabad are true. Considering that the Telugu and Tamil film industries are two of the most prosperous and active in India, the actress’ decision to buy a house in Hyderabad may be calculated.

Fans of the actress are eagerly awaiting news of her upcoming project in the south Indian film industry.

Mrunal Thakur’s career in the south Indian film industry is just getting started, and we can anticipate seeing more of her on the big screen in the years to come, while we wait for an official confirmation from the actress herself.