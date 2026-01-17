Mrunal Thakur, Dhanush wedding rumours: Truth behind all reports

Mumbai: Social media has been buzzing with one big question lately are Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush getting married? The rumour mill went into overdrive after reports claimed the two stars were planning a Valentine’s Day wedding. Fans were excited, curious, and quick to share congratulatory messages online. But now, Mrunal has finally broken her silence in her own subtle way.

The actress recently shared her first Instagram post since the rumours began spreading. While she didn’t directly address the wedding gossip, her calm and cheerful post sent a clear message she is focused on life and work, not rumours. The post instantly caught attention, with fans reading between the lines and praising her graceful response to the speculation.

“Source said, “She has a release scheduled for February, why would she get married in such close proximity of her film release? And then in March, she has another film’s release in Telugu in March,” a source told HT.

The wedding rumours started after Mrunal and Dhanush were spotted together at public events over the past few months. Their friendly interactions and mutual admiration sparked curiosity among fans. Soon, reports surfaced claiming the duo would tie the knot on February 14 in a private ceremony. The story spread fast, becoming one of the most talked-about celebrity topics online.

However, sources close to both actors have now dismissed the claims, calling them baseless. Neither Mrunal nor Dhanush has confirmed any engagement or wedding plans. For now, it seems the Valentine’s wedding is more of a social media fantasy than reality.

Despite the gossip, both stars remain busy with their careers. Mrunal is gearing up for exciting upcoming projects, while Dhanush continues to rule both Tamil and Hindi cinema with his versatile performances.

Fans may continue to dream of a new Bollywood–Kollywood power couple, but until either star speaks openly, the truth remains simple it’s just a rumour, not a revelation.