Mrunal Thakur says she ‘manifested’ working with Varun Dhawan

Mumbai: Actress Mrunal Thakur reveals she manifested working with Varun Dhawan in 2015 and said that the actor made dancing feel less scary to her.

Mrunal, who is having a full circle moment as she is all set to be seen sharing screen space with Varun in the upcoming comedy “Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai”, wished the actor and said that he made shooting feel like home.

“From manifesting in 2015 to sharing the screen in 2026… life really listened. Happy happiest birthday to the one who made dancing feel less scary and shoots feel like home,” Mrunal wrote.

Mrunal hopes she made “Mr Wow” proud.

“Hope I made you proud HAPPY BIRTHDAY MR WOW P.S I wished you first Ek din pehle hi Sahi hehe,” she concluded.

Varun took to the comment section and replied with a “wow.”

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is all set to release on May 22. Directed by David Dhawan, the film is about a boy who had been rejected by many women. He was in a relationship with loneliness. But then he receives help from God, and suddenly, his mind fills with many different thoughts.

For those who do not know, ‘Hai Jawani Toh Pyaar Hona Hai’ is a hit song from David Dhawan’s film “Biwi No 1”, featuring Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Sushmita Sen. The name of the forthcoming drama is believed to have been inspired from this popular track.

Talking about David Dhawan, he has directed 45 films such as Aankhen, Biwi No.1, Judwaa, Coolie No.1, “Hero No.1”, “Deewana Mastana”, Shola Aur Shabnam, Raja Babu, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Haseena Maan Jaayegi Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Partner, Chashme Baddoor and Main Tera Hero.