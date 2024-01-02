MS announces sending its orphan students for Umrah

Hyderabad: MS Education Academy observed the first day of the New Year as Himmat Day to encourage orphan students studying in their educational institutions. This tradition has been ongoing for the past four years. 2400 orphan students studying in the schools and colleges of MS Education Academy were invited, along with their mothers, to the 4th Himmat Day held at Mehboob Pride Palace Function Hall in Hyderabad.

The special guest, well-known young social activist, lawyer, and Social Media Influencer Mohammed Wali Rahmani, addressed the orphan students on the occasion. He mentioned that being an orphan is related to the Prophet because the Messenger of Allah was also an orphan from childhood. Allah has bestowed excellence upon the Messenger of Allah among all the prophets. When Allah has given you the opportunity to be associated with the Messenger, all of you should incorporate all the attributes of the Prophet.

Mohamed Wali Rahmani advised the orphan students to act with courage. Speaking about his recent fundraiser in this regard, he stated that it turned out to be a historic event in which he collected seven crore rupees in seven days. He emphasized that if we fear ourselves as orphans and assume helplessness, then it is a sign that we do not believe in Allah.

On the occasion of Himmat Day, MS Education Academy Chairman Mohammed Lateef Khan also encouraged the orphans and inspired them by sharing his life story. He mentioned that his father passed away when he was very young, and his mother supported her family by working hard. On this occasion, he advised the orphan students not to lose heart even in difficult situations.

He said that orphan students of MS institutions who achieve 10 out of 10 CGPA in class 10, 985 or above in intermediate BPC, 980 or above in MEC, 975 or above in CEC will be sent for Umrah pilgrimage by MS Education Academy.

Similarly, MS orphan students who get admission to IITs, score 675 or more marks in NEET, get admission to a central university like Nalsar by passing in CLAT, score a single-digit rank in EAMCET, will also be given the opportunity to go for Umrah. In addition, orphan students studying in MS Hifz Academy who complete Hifz in 18 months will also be given the opportunity to perform Umrah.

On this occasion, Mohammed Lateef Khan mentioned that last year he had announced the start of the Widow Empowerment Program for the widows mothers of orphan students studying in MS institutions to gain employment in a dignified way. Making it a reality, 49 widows were allowed to start a free canteen at MS Creative Schools. Additionally, a training center called Zaibus Skill Center was established in the old city of Hyderabad to teach widows computer skills, sewing, jute bag making, retail marketing, and literacy and soft skills programs.

Senior Director Dr. Mohammed Moazzam Hussain welcomed the orphan students and their families on the occasion of Himmat Day. He encouraged the students, stating that there will come a day when you will stand on the stage and not in the gathering, and MS Education is ready to provide you with coaching and counseling to reach this point. He also advised the students to make MS founder and Chairman Mohammed Lateef Khan their role model, who was orphaned as a child.

Mohammed Owais Khan, Junior Director, expressed gratitude to the orphan students and accompanying mothers for their participation. Renowned Maulana Mohammed Abdul Rahim Ba Naeem, Vice President of the Majlis-e-Ilmiyah (Telangana and Andhra Pradesh), concluded the occasion with a prayer.