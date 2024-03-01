MS celebrates excellence at ‘Akhlaaq Show 2024’ with Prestigious Regularity Award

Hyderabad: MS Creative School proudly organising four day the ‘Akhlaaq Show 2024,’ being held from February 27 to March 1, at the Lalitha Kala Thoranam, Public Gardens, Hyderabad. This annual event, dedicated to fostering values and talents among students, showcased the theme ‘Akhlaaq Towards Grandparents & Elders’ through captivating stage performances and displays.

The first two days of the four day Akhlaaq Show was dedicated for girls where only women were allowed to attend the event. The day 3 and day 4 are specified for boys.

Among the highlights of day 3 of the event was the presentation of the esteemed ‘Special Regularity Award’ to Mohammed Ayman Uddin, a standout student of class 10th. Mohammed Aiyman’s consistent attendance from his early days at Nursery until present day exemplifies unparalleled dedication and serves as a beacon of inspiration for his peers and educators alike.

“We are immensely proud to honor Mohammed Ayman Uddin with the Regularity Award, recognizing his remarkable commitment to his education journey,” said Founder and Chairman of MS Education Academy Mohammed Lateef Khan. “His dedication embodies the values of perseverance and diligence that we strive to instill in all our students”, he added.

Mohammed Lateef Khan also praised Ayman’s parents, father Mohammed Kareemuddin and mother Shabana Begum, for instilling the discipline that makes Ayman an inspiration for other students. He announced a scholarship for the Mohammed Ayman Uddin which enables him to have two years of intermediate course without paying fee at MS Junior College.

The ‘Akhlaaq Show 2024’ also featured engaging activities and stalls showcasing various facets of MS Education Academy, including Myjo, Islaah, EdVenture Park, and MS Hifz Academy. Additionally, the inclusion of ‘Games for Grandparents’ underscored the event’s theme, allowing students to entertain and engage with their elders in meaningful ways.

Reflecting on the success of the event, the Founder and Chairman MS Education Academy said “The ‘Akhlaaq Show’ serves as a platform to celebrate not only academic achievements but also the values of kindness, respect, and empathy. We are grateful for the unwavering support of our students and parents in making this event a resounding success.”

The ‘Akhlaaq Show 2024’ marks another milestone in MS Creative School’s commitment to nurturing holistic development and fostering a culture of excellence among its students.

MS Creative School is a leading educational institution committed to providing a nurturing environment where students can thrive academically, socially, and morally. With a focus on holistic development and values-based education, MS Creative School empowers students to become responsible global citizens.