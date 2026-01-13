MS Chairman Mohammed Lateef Khan honoured on MANUU’s foundation day

Hyderabad: On the occasion of the 29th Foundation Day of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), renowned educationist and Founder & Chairman of MS Education Academy, Mohammed Lateef Khan, was conferred with a prestigious award in recognition of his invaluable and multifaceted contributions to the field of education.

The honour was presented by MANUU Vice-Chancellor, Padma Bhushan Professor Syed Ainul Hasan, who draped a ceremonial shawl over him and presented a commemorative memento along with a citation. The ceremony was also graced by the presence of the Chief Guest, Dr. Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman of the Executive Committee, National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

In the citation read on the occasion, it was stated that Mohammed Lateef Khan one of Hyderabad’s distinguished educationists, also popularly known as “Memory Khan” introduced modern and effective techniques for mind mapping and speed reading, which have proven to be a significant facilitation for students.

The citation further noted that Mohammed Lateef Khan’s name has today taken the form of a movement in the field of education. Through his unique and revolutionary educational services, he has been spreading the light of knowledge and awareness in the lives of thousands of seekers of learning.

It is noteworthy that earlier as well, in recognition of his educational services, the Government of Telangana had honoured Mohammed Lateef Khan with the “Maulana Azad National Award” on 11 November 2025, on the birth anniversary of Maulana Azad an important and prestigious milestone in his educational journey.

This award bestowed by Maulana Azad National Urdu University, in recognition of his extraordinary services toward the promotion of education, students’ intellectual and moral development, and modern educational trends, reflects the 36-year educational journey of MS Education Academy. During this period, more than one lakh students who graduated from the institution are today rendering valuable services across the country and abroad.

After receiving the honour, Mohammed Lateef Khan stated that this award, received on the occasion of MANUU’s 29th Foundation Day, is a matter of pride and encouragement for him. He said that this recognition has further increased his sense of responsibility. After seeing the vast campus of MANUU, he felt the need to connect students with this institution so that a larger number of students from Hyderabad can fully benefit from this great educational establishment. He expressed his resolve that, through MS Education Academy, he will continue to extend all possible cooperation for the growth and educational advancement of MANUU.