MS Creative Kids Graduation 2026 showcases young talent

Hyderabad: The three-day Annual Graduation Ceremony 2026 of MS Creative Kids, the pre-primary wing of MS Education Academy, was held with grandeur and spiritual warmth at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, King Koti, Hyderabad. Centered around the theme “Little Khalifs – Leaders of Tomorrow,” the event beautifully marked the completion of early learning and the beginning of a new academic journey for young learners.

The ceremony, spread over three days, covered twelve branches of MS Creative Kids across Hyderabad, with two sessions held each day. Students confidently showcased their talents through a variety of educational and value-based presentations. The program commenced with the recitation of the Holy Qur’an, followed by Hamd, Naat, welcome addresses, and short speeches on themes such as Prophetic traditions, generosity, and healthy living—reflecting strong moral and Islamic values.

MS Creative Kids Graduation 2026

Young students captivated the audience with poems, patriotic songs, and meaningful skits including “Sharing is Caring,” “The Sheepish Lion,” “The Lion and the Hare,” and “The Boy Who Cried Wolf.”

A key highlight of the event was the virtual address by the Founder and Chairman of MS Education Academy, Mohammed Lateef Khan, who joined via video conference from Canada.

Addressing parents and teachers across all sessions, he emphasized that children are not merely students but “Little Khalifs,” entrusted with a higher purpose by the Almighty. He urged parents to go beyond fulfilling physical needs and focus equally on emotional and spiritual upbringing.

Highlighting contemporary challenges, particularly the impact of social media, Khan cautioned against the growing influence of “psychological engineering” shaping young minds, where fleeting validation often replaces enduring values. He stressed the importance of integrating education with character-building, where teachers serve not just as instructors but as mentors shaping responsible individuals. He concluded with a call to nurture children who are principled, resilient, and deeply connected to their faith, prioritizing moral values over societal pressures.

MS Creative Kids Graduation 2026

Each session concluded with the distribution of certificates and awards, celebrating the achievements of the young graduates and extending best wishes for their bright and promising future.