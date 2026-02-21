MS Degree College for Women hosts graduation day ‘Jashn-e-Kamyabi’

Hyderabad: MS Degree College for Women, a prominent institution under MS Education Academy, which holds a distinguished place in Hyderabad’s educational landscape, organized a two-day convocation titled “Jashn-e-Kamyabi” at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan.

On this occasion, certificates were awarded to 325 graduating students, along with heartfelt congratulations. This dignified ceremony was not merely limited to the distribution of certificates but also symbolized a significant milestone in the students’ academic journey and reflected their determination for future success. Distinguished academic and social personalities present at the event praised the exceptional performance of the students, describing it as the result of years of hard work and the excellent guidance of their teachers. During the ceremony, the graduates reaffirmed their commitment to using their education to contribute meaningfully not only to their families but also to the community and the nation.

While addressing the gathering, Vice Chairperson Nuzhat Khan emotionally reflected on the students’ 15-year journey from nursery to graduation. Using the metaphor of a “farmer and a seed,” she explained the effort required in character building, stating that MS Education Academy has patiently nurtured the hidden potential of these students over the years. She emphasized that she does not see them merely as 325 students, but as representatives of 325 future generations.

MS Degree College for Women hosts graduation day

Guest of Honour Dr. Nayyar Farozan highlighted the difference between artificial intelligence (AI) and human intelligence, warning that excessive dependence on technology is making people “artificially ignorant.” Presenting the mathematics of life, she explained that even if a person lives for 100 years, after subtracting childhood and sleep, only about 11,000 productive days remain. Through the story of a woodcutter, she stressed the importance of accountability for every moment, adding that a strong woman is the foundation of a strong family.

Renowned social activist Rubina Nafees described a degree as an “empty plot,” where graduates must now cultivate their skills and abilities. She expressed concern that the participation of Muslim women in the national workforce remains below two percent, calling it a matter of serious reflection. Emphasizing economic independence for women, she stated that having a bank account is not merely about holding money, but about gaining a voice in household decision-making. She encouraged students to aspire for positions in the IAS, Parliament, and corporate boardrooms.

MS Education Academy emphasized that the true purpose of education is to free individuals from the “silent slavery” of social media and to enable them to become contributors to society rather than mere followers.

Overall, the students of MS Degree College described the ceremony as a “Day of Transformation” for themselves. It is noteworthy that MS Degree College for Women operates four campuses in Tolichowki, Asif Nagar, Malakpet, and Shah Ali Banda, where, alongside formal education, practical skill-based training is also provided.

In addition to degree programs, integrated courses such as Certified Teacher Training, IELTS, Fashion Designing, Mehndi, and Interior Designing are offered. Furthermore, to ensure holistic development, programs such as Baking, Cooking, Diploma in Child Psychology, and a Shariah-compliant Pre-Marital Course are also available. These programs play a vital role in empowering students economically and preparing them to meet modern professional demands.