MS Dhoni net worth 2023, IPL fee, properties, cars and more

Mumbai: Mahendra Singh Dhoni, also known as MS Dhoni, is a legendary Indian cricketer who has left a lasting impact on the game. Dhoni, known for his exceptional leadership abilities and calm demeanour on the pitch, is the only captain in cricket history to have won all major ICC tournaments.

MS Dhoni has amassed significant wealth through IPL fees, endorsements, investments, and various business ventures in addition to his illustrious cricketing career. This article delves into the various aspects of his success, including his net worth, endorsement deals, real estate holdings and more.

Achievements and Biography

MS Dhoni made his international debut in cricket in 2004. He rose to prominence after leading the Indian cricket team to victory in the inaugural ICC World T20 in 2007. He cemented his reputation as an exceptional captain by leading India to the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011 and the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013.

Net Worth of MSD

Although athletes are primarily paid for their performance, Dhoni has diversified his financial portfolio through personal investments and business ventures. He has established himself as a savvy entrepreneur with a personal investment of Rs. 620 crores in various areas of interest, including the co-ownership of sports teams in leagues such as hockey, football, and Kabaddi, according to multiple reports.

In addition, he owns and operates a number of fitness and sports centers across the country, which contributes to his growing fortune.

MS Dhoni has a net worth of $127 million, or approximately Rs. 1040 crore, as a result of his unparalleled achievements both on and off field. His endorsement deals, luxurious properties, and diverse investment ventures, in addition to his on-field brilliance, contribute to his ever-increasing wealth.

A Look at Dhoni’s Properties

While Dhoni has made several real estate investments, his most notable asset is his opulent mansion in Ranchi’s Harmu Housing Colony, where he currently resides. He values the comforts of his home, which he shares with his wife, daughter, and parents, despite his hectic life as a cricketer and entrepreneur.

MS Dhoni’s Automobile and Bike Collection

MS Dhoni’s love of luxury automobiles is evident in his extensive car collection, which includes some of the world’s most prestigious brands. Dhoni’s garage is filled with high-end vehicles including:

Ferrari 599 GTO (Rs. 3.57 crore)

Hummer H2 (Rs. 75 lakhs)

Land Rover (Rs. 44.41 lakhs)

Audi Q7 (Rs. 88.33 lakhs)

Jeep Grand Cherokee (Rs. 75.15 lakhs)

Nissan Jonga (Rs. 10.5 lakhs)

GMC Sierra (Rs. 53 lakhs)

1971 Land Rover

Furthermore, his passion for motorcycles is well known, as he owns a large collection of them, demonstrating his fascination with speed and elegance.

IPL Fees and Endorsements for MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni is a highly sought-after brand endorser due to his immense popularity and success. For shooting advertisement campaigns, the cricketer is paid a substantial fee of approximately Rs 4-6 crore per day. His endorsement earnings alone range between Rs 30 and 50 crore per year, as per reports.

The major contribution to this net worth is his annual salary, which is estimated to be over Rs 50 crores. Out of this, the majority share comes from his IPL fee where he plays for Chennai Super Kings. In 2023, he reportedly took a whopping amount of Rs 20cr for the whole season.