MS Education Academy hosts ‘Jashn-e-Kamyabi Chiragh-e-Ummat’

Hyderabad: MS Education Academy organized a prestigious felicitation ceremony titled “Jashn-e-Kamyabi Chiragh-e-Ummat”, during which awards and honors were presented to the sons and daughters of Ulema, Imams, and Khateebs who are students of MS and achieved outstanding results in SSC, Intermediate, and Degree courses. A large number of Ulema, Imams, Khateebs, educationists, parents, and students attended the event.

On this occasion, the Managing Directors of MS Education Academy, Anwar Ahmed and Dr Muazzam Hussain, congratulated and honored the successful students by presenting them with bouquets and appreciating their academic achievements. In total, around 112 students were recognized for their remarkable educational performance.

Vice President of Majlis-e-Ilmi Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Maulana Mohammed bin Abdul Raheem Banaeem, in his address, paid tribute to the religious, educational, and social services of the Ulema. He stated that the scholars are a great asset of the Ummah and the inheritors of the legacy of the Prophets. He described the special educational facilities being provided by MS Education Academy for the children of Ulema as exemplary.

The most significant announcement of the ceremony was the restoration of the fee concession under the “Ulema Category Scholarship.” It is noteworthy that MS Education Academy has been providing special concessions to the children of Ulema for nearly the past twenty years. However, due to the financial challenges that arose after the COVID pandemic and lockdown, the concession had temporarily been reduced from 50% to 30%. After consultations with representative personalities from the Ulema community, the institution announced that from the current academic year, the 50% fee concession would be reinstated. The announcement was warmly welcomed by the audience.

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Founder and Chairman of MS Education Academy, Mr. Mohammed Lateef Khan, stated in his address that “Chiragh-e-Ummat” is a unique initiative aimed at encouraging children belonging to the families of Ulema and servants of Deen. He informed that currently around 960 children of Ulema are studying in various MS institutions across the country, of whom 677 students belong to Hyderabad and Telangana alone.

Making another important announcement, he said that MS has reorganized its former Deeniyat Department according to modern educational needs and established a new Tarbiyah Department. The objective of this department is not merely to provide religious knowledge, but also to focus on personality development, moral training, character building, and promoting the spirit of service to humanity, so that every teacher can become not just an instructor but also a mentor and guide.

Mohammed Lateef Khan also clarified on this occasion that no Zakat funds are utilized for the Ulema Category, Huffaz scholarships, or any other concessional educational programs. He stated that all these facilities are provided through the institution’s own resources and the dedicated efforts of the management, so that talented children of the Ummah can gain access to quality education.

At the conclusion of the event, the Ulema appreciated the services of MS Education Academy, the restoration of the 50% concession for the children of Ulema, and the establishment of the Tarbiyah Department, describing these initiatives as visionary and commendable steps. They also expressed gratitude to the institution’s management.