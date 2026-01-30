MS Education Academy marks fifth straight triumph at World Teen Parliament 2026

Seven girl students of MS Creative School have been selected for the prestigious World Teen Parliament (WTP) 2026, marking yet another moment of pride for MS Education Academy. This achievement is especially significant as it is the fifth consecutive year that students from the institution have secured selection to this reputed global platform.

World Teen Parliament is the world’s first student-based international organisation that brings together selected young participants from across the globe. It provides a unique platform where students present thoughtful and practical solutions to important social, educational and humanitarian issues at both local and global levels.

Speaking at a special felicitation programme organised on the occasion, the Managing Director of MS Education Academy, Dr. Mouzzam Hussain, stated that nearly 500,000 students from 50 countries participated in the 5th World Teen Parliament selection process this year. He said that in the initial round, 30 students from MS Education Academy were shortlisted, out of which seven girls secured final seats through global voting and a rigorous merit-based evaluation. He added that this achievement has brought recognition not only to the institution but also to the city and the country.

Dr. Mouzzam Hussain further remarked that the selected students have gone beyond local boundaries and established their presence at the global level. He described the inclusion of their work in UNESCO-related academic chapters as a historic honour for MS Education Academy.

The Academic Director of MS Education Academy, Syed Hameed, congratulated the selected students and encouraged them to make positive use of their global platform. He advised them to become role models for others and to demonstrate their leadership abilities with confidence and responsibility on the international stage.

The students selected for 5th World Teen Parliament are:

Madiha Fatima (Class IX), Shifa Naaz (Class X), Syeda Maryam Sultana (Class IX), Syeda Zainab Kaleem (Class IX), Ayesha Fatima (Class VIII), Syeda Nabeela Rahat (Class VIII), and Lodhi Ayesha Khan (Class VIII).

It is noteworthy that over the past five years, a total of 36 students from MS Creative School have been selected for World Teen Parliament, reflecting the institution’s consistent success and strong global reputation. World Teen Parliament selects students between the ages of 13 and 19 for a one-year term, during which they present viable solutions to social, educational and global challenges.

The core objective of World Teen Parliament, organized by Blub World, is to promote leadership, creative thinking, social awareness and global citizenship among young people. Selected members receive guidance, exposure and opportunities for global recognition, enabling them to grow into responsible and effective leaders of the future.