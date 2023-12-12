MS Education Academy staff returns from Umrah

Just like last year, the MS Educational Academy sent the selected teachers with their spouses, or Mehrams, totaling 50 people.

MS Education Academy staff returns home after performing Umrah
MS Education Academy members holding a welcome banner to welcome Umrah staff at RGIA

After completing Umrah, the MS Educational staff returned to Hyderabad on Monday, December 11. The group had left to perform Umrah on November 27th.

According to the press release, Managing Director Anwar Ahmed and Junior Director Mohammad Ilyas visited Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport to welcome the staff.

In frame: MS Education Academy staff members in Medina city

The teachers expressed their joy after returning from the fifteen-day Umrah trip. “We are feeling peace and secure after visiting the house of Allah,” they said while expressing gratitude to the MS management.

Anwar Ahmad was excited and exclaimed his positive feeling: “Alhamdulillah, MS fulfilled the promise made to its staff for the second year in a row. If Allah wills, sending MS staff to Umrah will continue next year as well.”

