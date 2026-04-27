MS Hifz Academy blends Quran memorisation with modern education

Hyderabad: MS Hifz Academy, founded under the vision of MS Education Academy chairman Mohammed Lateef Khan, has developed a model that combines Quran memorisation with mainstream education and character building.

Based in Hyderabad, the academy aims to help students complete Hifz while continuing academic studies, addressing a long-standing concern among parents over balancing religious learning with school education.

According to the institution, the programme uses modern teaching methods that allow students to memorise the Quran in a shorter period without interrupting their formal education.

A key feature of the academy is its memory training system, which includes colour coding, highlighting, visual memory techniques and cognitive learning methods. Teachers use colours to identify lessons and errors, helping students improve retention and revise more effectively.

Also Read MS Education Academy alumnus Ishaq Hamza earns PhD offers from Ivy League

The academy’s two-year Hifz programme is open to boys and girls who have completed Grade 4. During the first year, students continue studying English, Urdu, Telugu, Mathematics and Science to maintain their academic progress.

In the third year, students undertake a bridge course covering the Grade 6 and Grade 7 curriculum, designed to help them re-enter mainstream education without learning gaps.

Student motivation and results

The institution also runs a reward-based motivation system, recognising students who complete lessons on time through prizes and awards aimed at encouraging discipline and confidence.

Among its success stories is student Aafiya Maryam, who completed memorisation of the Quran in eight months before resuming regular studies. Her elder sister, Shafiya Iram, completed Hifz in nine months.

The academy said several graduates have gone on to excel academically. Hafiz Mohammed Abdul Muheet Simal secured a perfect 10 CGPA in Grade 10 and an All India Rank of 1345 in JEE Advanced 2025, leading to admission into an IIT. Hafiz Syed Abdul Rahim Shakoor scored 670 out of 720 in NEET 2023 and gained admission to Osmania Medical College.

Expansion across two cities

The institution said 109 students completed Hifz in 2025, taking the total number of graduates since inception to 481. Of them, 47 students have recited the entire Qur’an in a single sitting.

MS Hifz Academy currently operates eight branches across Hyderabad, including Charminar, Santosh Nagar, Rajendranagar, Murad Nagar, Vijaynagar Colony, Toli Chowki, Sun City and Musheerabad. It also has three branches in Delhi located in Zakir Nagar, Maujpur and Old Delhi, with separate campuses for boys and girls.