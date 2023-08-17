MS hosts grand graduation ceremony for Hifz-e-Quran graduates on I-Day

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Independence Day, MS Hifz Academy honored 111 dedicated young individuals who have successfully completed their journey of Hifz-e-Quran – the memorization of the Holy Quran. The fifth annual Dastarbandi ceremony was held on the auspicious evening of Independence Day at the majestic Metro Convention Aram Ghar. The event brought together eminent dignitaries, Hafiz students, their families, and well-wishers in a display of shared reverence.

From the Hifz Academy, 73 boys and 38 girls graduated. They represent the distinguished sixth and seventh batches.

Students also learned advanced memory techniques

Over a period of two years, under the mentorship of the world-renowned memory trainer and Chairman of MS Education Academy, Mohammad Lateef Khan, these students not only mastered the art of Quranic memorization but also learned advanced memory techniques applicable to various facets of life.

The esteemed gathering was graced by the presence of revered scholars, including Hazrat Maulana Dr. Mohammed Asjad Nadwi Qasmi Sahib Naqshbandi, Sheikh Al-Hadith Jamia Imdadiya Moradabad, and Hazrat Maulana Ahmed Abdullah Tayyab Qasmi Sahib. Their sagacious insights enriched the event, with Hazrat Maulana Dr. Mohammed Asjad Nadwi Qasmi Sahib imparting his wisdom and Hazrat Maulana Ahmad Abdullah Tayyab Qasmi Sahib moving the audience with a poignant prayer. Maulana Mohammed bin Abdul Rahim Ba Naeem Sahib, Deputy Moderator of the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Islamic Council, graced the occasion with an enlightening address, applauding the accomplished students.

The Dastarbandi ceremony, a symbolic rite where esteemed guests adorned each Hafiz with an honorary turban alongside a certificate and a memento, was held in the evening.

Testament to core vision of MS Education Academy

The 5th Dastarbandi ceremony was a testament to the core vision of MS Education Academy – to nurture a generation that seamlessly integrates Islamic teachings with modern education.

So far, MS Hifz Academy has produced 300 accomplished Hafiz.

The chairman of MS Education Academy, Mohammed Lateef Khan, extended his heartfelt congratulations to the graduates and their families for this significant achievement. He also conveyed his heartfelt wishes for their future endeavors.

During the event, MS Education Academy Vice-Chairperson Nuzhat Sofi Khan coordinated a dedicated section for women during the Jalsa Gah and the Dastarbandi ceremony.

The event also saw the presence and participation of MS Managing Director Anwar Ahmed and Senior Director Dr. Mohammed Moazzam Hussain.